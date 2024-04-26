Hannah Waddingham

Jennifer then welcomes Kay Cox of Houston, Texas, a kid golfer who recently went viral for hitting her first hole-in-one — a feat with odds of 1 in 12,500 for adults. She took up golf in 2020 after being inspired by an LPGA Tour commercial and has quickly risen to prominence in the sport. Kay was even among 12 girls invited to the U.S. Women’s Open.

Jennifer also chats with Larry Farrish Jr. of Louisville, Kentucky, a school bus driver who loves his job. He currently serves nine public schools and says the students are like his children. Last month, a story of Larry buying PJs for a student who didn’t have them for Pajama Day went viral. Larry regularly goes above and beyond for the kids, buying them clothes, shoes, backpacks, and food, and being a friend to them. He says the children face a lot when they are not in his care, so he does whatever he can to lend a helping hand.