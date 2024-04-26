Jennifer then welcomes Jonna Mendez of Reston, Virginia, a former CIA chief of disguise often likened to “Q” from the James Bond novels. Jonna served in the CIA from 1966 to 1993, mastering clandestine photography and disguises in some of the world’s most perilous cities and earning the CIA’s Intelligence Commendation Medal. Her memoir, “In True Face,” released this month, recounts her career as a female operations officer in the CIA. Jonna is now an author, lecturer, and consultant on intelligence matters.