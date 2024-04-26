Next, Jennifer welcomes the Snelson family from McKinney, Texas. Ashley and her husband Theron are huge fans of Jennifer’s and wrote to the show hoping to win a fun vacation for their family. Together since eighth grade, the couple has five children: Kenedi, Tre, Chase, Creed, and Zoe. Five years ago, they opened a “microschool” and a nonprofit to help kids and families in their community. They love to spend time together as a family and go above and beyond giving back.