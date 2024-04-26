'Grey’s Anatomy' Stars

Jennifer then welcomes Joy Lindsay from Gary, Indiana. Joy is the founder and CEO of Butterfly Dreamz, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on mentoring girls from underserved communities to become leaders and achieve their goals. Established in 2012 after her sister Kimberly died from gun violence, the organization honors Kimberly’s life and belief in the potential of women and girls. Many Butterfly Dreamz mentees go on to be first-generation college graduates and community leaders. Joy is currently pursuing her master’s degree at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.