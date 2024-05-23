Next, Jennifer welcomes award-winning chef Keith Corbin from Los Angeles. Prior to owning Alta Adams restaurant, Keith faced many challenges. He was raised in Watts and was in and out of prison for 10-plus years before he decided to change the trajectory of his life. Since his release in 2014, Keith has obtained a certificate of rehabilitation from Los Angeles County and uses his experience to give back to others. Keith only hires staff who wouldn’t be given a chance anywhere else and says his restaurant is a place for community.