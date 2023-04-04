JHud Pays Homage to XScape with Jenniferized Denim Outfit

Jennifer Hudson’s latest look is inspired by the ladies of ’90s girl group Xscape!

JHud Jenniferized a Canadian tuxedo for the April 3 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” The host wore a denim jacket and matching wide-legged jeans blinged out with sequins from head to toe.

Jennifer coordinated with shoes from Miami-based luxury footwear brand Voyetté. Jennifer recently donned a gorgeous pair of clear PVC pumps from Voyetté on the March 30 episode.

“Jennifer fell in love with this two-piece crystal embellished denim set, but it needed her touch,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“We cropped the front of the top and added shoulder pads for drama,” said V. “I wanted to pay homage to Xscape’s iconic baggy denim style from the ’90s, but with a JHud twist.”

Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok

The ladies of Xscape — Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens, and Tamika Scott — stopped by the show to talk about their new series “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B.” During their lively chat, Jennifer told them that she adored Xscape growing up and always wanted to join their group.

Later, JHud got to ask her burning questions about who in the group is most likely to join the Mile High Club (everyone agrees it’s Tiny) and who is the best cook. Is it LaTocha or Tamika? There’s some serious debate!

It’s another great day at the Happy Place!