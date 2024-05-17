Jennifer Hudson Takes Spring Style to the Next Level with Flowers, Watercolors & Butterflies

Summer is just around the corner, but Jennifer Hudson is still feeling springtime!

For her wardrobe this week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer chose eye-catching prints evoking butterflies, watercolors, and flowers — imagery perfectly suited for the spring season.

See the rest of Jennifer’s fashion from this past week on the show!

Busting Out Butterfly Fashion

Jennifer started her week on Monday, May 13 with Jurnee Smollett and the cast of “All American” wearing a dress with a scalloped lace trim, ruched skirt, and a colorful butterfly print from Italian brand Fuzzi.

She paired this bold look with black pumps from I.N.C. International Concepts.

Decked in Denim for a Country Duet

On Tuesday, May 14, Jennifer wore an orange peplum Badgley Mischka dress and Karl Lagerfeld pumps, accessorizing with oversized hoop earrings.

Jennifer changed into a denim dress with a cropped leather jacket and animal print booties to duet with country star Chris Stapleton on “Loving You on My Mind,” featuring The War and Treaty .

Fitted in Floral Fashion

Jennifer sat down with the hilarious Wanda Sykes on Wednesday, May 15 wearing a long-sleeved floral turtleneck dress with thumbholes from AFRM paired with lime green heels from Naturalizer.

The host wore her hair in a straight, short bob. She later threw on a “Jenniferized” apron to make Hot Chicken Meatballs with Chef Josh Scherer !

Leather, Shine & Sparkles for Two Major Dance Moments

Jennifer wore a faux leather jumpsuit with statement puff sleeves from Express on Thursday, May 16. This edgy look was the perfect outfit for learning Michael Jackson’s iconic moves with the cast of “MJ the Musical”!

JHud wore her hair in a short wavy bob and coordinated with silver jewelry and strappy silver heels. She changed into sparkly stage heels to get a lesson in tap dancing from the incredibly talented Dulé Hill !

Watercolor Couture with Wiz Khalifa

On Friday, May 17, Jennifer ended her week with Wiz Khalifa not wearing the rapper’s signature “Black and Yellow” but decked out in a watercolor-inspired pink and purple AFRM dress with thumbholes and pink velvet pumps from Chinese Laundry.

Jennifer coordinated this look with pink hexagonal-framed glasses with her hair in a high topknot.