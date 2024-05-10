Wanda Sykes

Jennifer then welcomes father and daughter Chris Locke from Newark, Delaware, and Kat Locke-Jones, 33, from Baltimore, Maryland. Together, they founded the Sean Locke Foundation in 2018 after losing their son/brother Sean Locke to suicide. The foundation provides mental health resources for kids in high school all the way through college. They also have Sean’s House, a home that provides in-person support 24/7 for young adults to talk about mental health or substance use challenges with other young adult peer specialists who have lived experience with similar challenges.