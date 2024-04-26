What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Black and White and Green All Over

Jennifer Hudson shows how versatile a black-and-white outfit can be.

This week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the host wore a collection of compelling ensembles featuring these contrasting colors.

JHud also took inspiration from Earth Day when deciding her fashion picks for the week.

Get the details on Jennifer’s lovely looks from the past five days.

Monday, April 22

Jennifer started her week with George Lopez by wearing an emerald green jumpsuit with an asymmetrical neckline from Jovani, pairing the bright look with matching pumps from French Connection. (She also donned a pair of green Converses while riding her bike onstage!)

“This look was chosen for the Earth Day episode,” revealed Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson, who was recently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Costume Design/Styling for her work with JHud on the show.

This cheerful look matched perfectly with the nature-inspired set designed for “Kid Conservationist” Jack Dalton !

Tuesday, April 23

On Tuesday, Jennifer stepped out onstage to interview Giancarlo Esposito wearing a gray cargo boilersuit from Express.

She coordinated this look with French Connection heels, later changing into sneakers to play “Battle of the Besties” with Walter!

Wednesday, April 24

Jennifer welcomed Elisabeth Moss to Wednesday’s show wearing a long-sleeved black-and-white giraffe print dress from BCBG.

She paired this eye-catching look with black booties from Steve Madden and oversized hoop earrings.

Thursday, April 25

On Thursday, Jennifer sat down with her “Breathe” co-star Milla Jovovich while donning a knitted fuchsia Essentiel Antwerp dress with trumpet sleeves, which matched perfectly with her pumps.

Friday, April 26

Jennifer stepped up her fashion game for style icon Zendaya ’s visit to the Happy Place on Friday — though we won’t blame you if you thought it was Wednesday based on this look!

The host donned a black long-sleeved top with a white collar and French cuffs from L’Agence.

Also from the French-inspired California luxury brand was her black pencil skirt, adorned with a front pocket and a zipper all the way down the front.

Jennifer topped off this sleek look with Steve Madden stilettos.