Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Milla Jovovich

Jennifer welcomes Russ, Melody, Taysia, and Rylan Stein of Los Angeles, the founders of pi00a, an Asian-, deaf-, and CODA-owned pizza restaurant. Melody, the mom, is deaf and had trouble finding work in the culinary space. Seeing the need for change, her family opened pi00a and only employ deaf workers. Their business aims to shift perceptions about deaf employees and facilitate greater job opportunities for them in the culinary field.