Jennifer welcomes Angelica May and Imeek Watkins from Wilmington, North Carolina, who recently gained attention following a viral video capturing Imeek’s proposal to Angelica after she completed her final cancer treatment surrounded by family, friends, and their community. High school sweethearts, Angelica and Imeek recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary. Although Angelica’s diagnosis of stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer last year was a difficult journey, the couple is now celebrating Angelica being cancer-free.