What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Getting Ready for Spring

Jennifer Hudson has got her eye on spring!

Though spring doesn’t officially kick off until March 19, the host donned a variety of looks this week. From bright colors to fun prints, all of them called to mind warmer weather.

Check out JHud’s wardrobe from this past week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

Monday, March 11

Jennifer started her week wearing a black faux leather jumpsuit from fashion brand NBD and oversized square frames for her eyewear.

JHud later added a fun black cowboy hat to her look while learning to lasso with “Grey’s Anatomy” star James Pickens Jr.

Jennifer snuck a bit of springtime into this leather look with her pink pumps from I.N.C. International Concepts Shoes.

Tuesday, March 12

Jennifer welcomed the judges of “So You Think You Can Dance” while wearing a vintage satin jacket, a black top from Express, and glittering sequin pants from Alexia Ardmore.

She opted for eye-catching, pointy-toed, lace-up booties from Steve Madden.

Wednesday, March 13

Jennifer stunned in a Shailene dress from AFRM. This striking springtime look has a turtleneck and sheer long sleeves with thumbholes.

Jennifer picked a pair of green ASOS pumps that matched perfectly with the shade of green in her dress.

Thursday, March 14

Jennifer chatted with Minnie Driver in a mid-length, long-sleeved raspberry purple dress with matching eyeglass frames.

Friday, March 15

JHud celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in a silk hunter green collared blouse paired with dark green trousers. She added a bit of shine to this look with gold jewelry, frames, and buttons on her sleeves.

The host started off in a black pair of pumps but switched into black sneakers to learn how to dance like the Irish do from the Celtic Irish Dance Academy!