‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Hair Stylist Answers All Your Burning Hot Iron Questions

It’s time to review your hairstyling routine!

In the segment “Out with the Old, In with the New: Hair Edition,” Jennifer Hudson sought out the advice of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” hair stylist Robear Landeros for tips and tricks on how to keep your hair and styling tools as fresh as possible!

Head below to get hair advice from an expert!

When Should I Replace My Hot Iron?

Manufacturer’s warranties usually last one to three years, said Robear. If your curling iron or flat iron takes several attempts to turn on, toss it! And if it doesn’t get hot like it used to, you need a new one.

Additionally, if your blow dryer starts making rattling sounds, it’s time to upgrade to a new dryer.

Should You Use a Flat Iron to Dry Your Hair?

“You should only be sizzling in the kitchen and the bedroom,” said Robear. He advises you not to use anything that makes a “sizzle” sound on your hair, as hot irons can take the moisture out of your hair too fast and leave your hair dry—as in damaged.

What Temperature Should My Hot Iron Be?

Your iron should not be higher than 350 degrees, warns Robear. If you have color in your hair, subtract 50 from that (300 degrees). If you have bleached hair, subtract another 50 (250), and if you have a relaxer in your hair, subtract another 50 (200). “That will help you avoid excessive heat damage,” he said.

Do You Need to Clean Your Hot Iron?

Yes! Robear suggests putting rubbing alcohol on a towel and wiping your iron while it’s unplugged but still warm (not hot). “That’s gonna help get all that gunk off of your plate,” he said.

The more you use your iron, the more often you need to clean it.

What Happens if My Hair Product Stops Spraying?

If the bottle of your hair product is full but nothing is coming out or is coming out in spurts, it may be time to clean the spray hole.

Robear said you can clean the top of “old school bottles” by removing the top and washing it in hot water, using the pointy end of a comb or anything else skinny and long to remove gunk from the spray hole.

When it comes to more modern product bottles, it might be harder to remove the tops as many have been redesigned. If that happens, take your receipt and return your product to the store for a new bottle. “If it’s half a bottle or more, they should be able to refund it,” said Robear.