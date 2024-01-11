Garcelle Beauvais' Makeup Artist Reveals When You Should Toss These Beauty Products

It’s time to step up your makeup game!

In the new segment “Out with the Old, In with the New,” Jennifer Hudson sought out the advice of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and Garcelle Beauvais' makeup artist (and real-life niece!) Marie-Flore Beaubien for tips and tricks on how to freshen up our vanities and makeup bags.

Head below to get beauty advice from an expert!

How Often Should I Clean My Brushes?

Marie advises cleaning your makeup brushes with warm water and dishwashing soap at least once a week! Every three weeks, add hair conditioner to the soap to keep the brushes soft. This will help keep your brushes free from old residue and keep your face feeling fresh!

When Does My Makeup Expire?

Almost all makeup products actually include a best-before date! Check the bottom of your makeup products and look for 6M, 12M, or 18M — that stands for how many months you have from opening the product to use it before replacing or tossing.

If your makeup doesn't have a best-by date on it, you can always tell if your product is expired by it giving off a weird smell or the pigment beginning to fade. If you also start breaking out or have skin issues that weren’t there before, it may be time to toss your makeup.

If you need to keep track of when you open your makeup, use a permanent marker to write down the date on the bottom of your product.

How Often Should I Replace My Mascara?

Marie advises you to toss your mascara after three months of use. No exceptions!

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

How Do I Restore a Broken Palette?

It’s so irritating to discover your eyeshadow or blush has been broken into little pieces! But don’t throw it out before trying this tip!

To fix a broken palette, crush up the makeup even more, pour a little rubbing alcohol into the palette, and stir until it creates a paste. Evenly distribute the product, press with a spoon to flatten, and use tissue paper to absorb the alcohol. Clean up the edges with a tissue and wait for it to dry before using again.