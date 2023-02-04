Jennifer Shares Her Top Beauty Do’s — and One Beauty Don’t
Fashion February 04, 2023
Jennifer Hudson knows the easiest way to be beautiful is to feel beautiful!
During a Q&A session with her studio audience, Bridgit from Riverside, California, asked JHud for her best beauty tip.
“Confidence,” she said. “You have to have confidence in everything you do. It’s about how you feel about yourself more than anything.”
However, Jennifer does have a few makeup musts. “I don’t feel right without my two eyebrows!” she said. “And I don’t feel right without my red lip!”
Jennifer does love wearing red lipstick! But she may never wear an orange-shaded lipstick ever again after receiving criticism from her auntie.
“We talk about this all the time,” said Jennifer’s Aunt Betty, who was sitting in the studio audience. “I came down to meet Jennifer… When I saw her, all I could see were these orange lips. She had on all this orange lipstick. It was all you could see.”
“I said, ‘What is that you got on your mouth, girl?’ And she said, ‘What’s that you have on your head?’” she said, as Jennifer was playfully referencing her wig at the time.
Jennifer took her auntie’s beauty advice to avoid an orange lip. “My Aunt Betty has to step in and say, don’t you do that again!”
