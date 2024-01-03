Motivational Tips to Find the Silver Lining in Everyday Struggles

Going through a breakup? Having a hard time at work? Missed out on getting tickets to the Beyoncé Renaissance tour? Motivational speaker Alethea Crimmins can show you how to look on the bright side and reclaim your confidence!

Alethea is a pre-K teacher and motivational speaker from Lafayette, Louisiana. The 44-year-old became a motivational speaker after being bullied for years because of her stutter and her size.

Alethea began posting her enthusiastic speeches on TikTok at the beginning of 2023, and her videos have since racked up millions of views.

As she told Jennifer Hudson, she wanted to turn her “pain into purpose and my struggles into success.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” asked Alethea to provide some motivation for some of life’s biggest problems. Check out how Alethea turned these unfortunate situations into inspiration!

How Do I Cope with Losing My Job?

It can be scary to be let go from a job, but Alethea knows that the end of something is just the beginning of a new adventure.

“Sometimes you need to learn that doors close for a reason,” said Alethea. “But just because that door closed doesn’t mean there isn’t a window of opportunity waiting for you.”

How Do I Move On If I Was Ghosted by My Date?

It can be devastating to go on a great date only to find yourself ghosted by your potential paramour. But consider this disappointment a lesson in disguise!

“That person blessed you,” Alethea said. “It’s better that they did you the favor now of letting you know who they were because when people show you who they are, you need to believe them.”

How Do I Deal With Not Being Able to See Beyoncé Live?

If you couldn’t snag yourself a ticket to Queen Bey’s Renaissance tour, you’re certainly not the only one (though we’re sure it felt like it while scrolling through countless silver-adorned fans on social media).

“I couldn’t get those tickets either!” shared Alethea. “You always have to look at the bright side of things. Just because this didn’t happen doesn’t mean there isn’t something better right around the corner.”

Now that Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” is in theaters, Alethea advises that you “go and watch the movie and buy front-row seats, so that way you can feel like you’re right in the front!”

Alethea returned to the show on Wednesday’s episode to help give advice to JHud’s live studio audience and provide some motivation to tackle the new year strong.

Check it out!