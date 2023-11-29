5 Power Moves to Help You Get the Job You Want

Your body language speaks volumes!

Jennifer Hudson welcomed body language expert and author Vanessa Van Edwards to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share advice on how to be less awkward in social situations.

Vanessa is a self-described “recovering awkward person” who has studied body language for over 15 years. She’s taught herself how to communicate better with others, and she wants to share her expertise with the world so that ever person can present their best selves to others!

Vanessa told JHud that there are 97 different cues humans send each other — not just in person, but through email, over the phone, and even in photos. She says that 60% to 90% of all communication is nonverbal, so paying attention to your body language is super important!

Check out Vanessa’s top tips on how to project confidence and make people (including yourself!) feel more comfortable in social settings.

How to Show Confidence at Work

Vanessa sat down with JenniferHudsonShow.com to share five power moves you can use at work to help you get that raise you’ve been after. Check it out!

How to Show People You’re Interested

Vanessa says to lean forward, make eye contact, and raise your eyebrow if you want the other person to know that you’re interested in them.

When it comes to a dating profile or your LinkedIn profile, look straight at the camera and flash a real smile. People can tell if a smile is fake if your eyes don’t crinkle!

How to Show People You Don’t Want to be Touched

If you’re not a touchy-feely person, when someone opens their arms for a hug, offer a hand instead. If you don’t want to be touched at all, you can always give an enthusiastic wave!

For more tips on how to project confidence through your body language, head to Vanessa’s website scienceofpeople.com.