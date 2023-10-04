Your Favorite Peloton Instructor Cody Rigsby Gives Advice on Cuffing Season, Declaring Your Love & More!

TV personality, professional dancer, beloved Peloton instructor, and author Cody Rigsby stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to drop some truth bombs about dating, love, and relationships!

Cody, who recently released his first book, “XOXO, Cody: An Opinionated Homosexual’s Guide to Self-Love, Relationships, and Tactful Pettiness,” gave some expert tips to Jennifer Hudson’s audience.

Cody explained to JHud that he loves giving advice to others. “I’ve always been opinionated and eccentric and talkative,” he said. “Hard truths are better than sweet lies.”

Check out what Cody had to say about cuffing season, risking your apartment for love, and more below!

Should You Shack Up with Someone Just for Cuffing Season?

Don’t get too caught up in cuffing season! (That’s the colder months of the year when people feel more motivated to get all warm and snuggly with someone.)

“It’s better to be cold and lonely instead of warm and cozy with some ogre,” advised Cody. “Be careful who you bring home and who you start to date.”

Is Declaring Your Love Worth the Risk of Losing Your Friend?

Audience member Kody asked if he should declare his love to his female best friend — who is also his roommate.

“If you want to profess your love, you need to be willing to let go of that friendship because things are going to get awkward after that,” said Cody.

“Either confess your love and take a risk and you’re gonna have a new boo,” he said, “or things are gonna get awkward and you’re gonna get yourself a new apartment.”

Should You Tell Your BFF You Don’t Like Her BF?

Mira from Los Angeles said she doesn’t like her best friend’s boyfriend. Should she say something before he pops the question?

“Listen, babe, I feel like you should have said something after date three not year three,” said Cody. “You might just have to be quiet and then get really drunk at the wedding.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Should You Tell the Bride You Hate Your Bridesmaid Dress?

Audience member Jenn asked if she should be honest with her soon-to-be-married friend that she doesn’t like the bridesmaid dress she picked out for the bridal party.

“Sometimes you just gotta take one for the team,” Cody replied. “It’s her day. Let her look pretty, and sometimes we gotta water ourselves down just a little bit for someone’s day.

“Maybe you can take it to a seamstress and remix it a little bit,” he suggested.

JHud agreed. “A thing I like to do is Jenniferizing things, which means make it my own Jennifer style,” said the host. “So maybe ask her, “Can I ‘Jenniferize’ this?”

“Find a cute shoe!” added Cody.