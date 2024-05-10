Dulé Hill, 'MJ the Musical' Cast Members
Episodes May 16, 2024
The Riker Brothers/Matthew Murphy
Dulé Hill visits to discuss his PBS documentary series “The Express Way with Dulé Hill.”
Jennifer highlights the national tour of “MJ the Musical.”
Jennifer then warmly welcomes identical twin sisters Cherry and Sherry Wilmore from Houma, Louisiana. Fondly dubbed “everybody’s favorite twins” by their community, Cherry and Sherry are known for their compassionate hearts and vibrant personalities. Placed in foster care at age 6, they have weathered numerous challenges but have always relied on their unbreakable bond to navigate difficult times together. Last year, they established the nonprofit organization CHeriSH Times Two — a blend of their names — to empower and support foster youth.