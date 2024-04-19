What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Looks Inspired by a Hollywood Legend

Jennifer Hudson is drawing inspiration from her guests when it comes to choosing her wardrobe.

This week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the host wore a gorgeous gray suit with some shimmer to it, a formal look drawing inspiration from old Hollywood since her guest, Rita Moreno, is a Hollywood legend!

Earlier in the week, Jennifer’s outfit was chosen specifically to match the color scheme of her set, which welcomed the cast of the hit comedy series “Young Sheldon.”

Find out what else JHud wore on the show this week!

Monday, April 15

Jennifer kicked off the week with Nikki and Brie Garcia while wearing a multicolored brown and beige AFRM dress paired with creamy brown London Rag pumps.

JHud wore her hair in a high ponytail and coordinated with oversized gold hoop earrings.

Tuesday, April 16

Jennifer welcomed the cast of “Young Sheldon” on Tuesday while in a blue Steve Madden dress with a mesh overlay, pairing the look with heels from Badgley Mischka. She wore her hair in a short, sleek bob.

“This blue dress was chosen because of the ‘Young Sheldon’ cast and set design,” said the host’s stylist Oakley Stevenson, referring to the navy color scheme of the day’s special episode.

Wednesday, April 17

Jennifer had a music moment with Sheryl Crow on Wednesday’s show while wearing a charcoal gray wide-legged wool-blend herringbone suit from L’Agence paired with shiny silver Steve Madden pumps.

Thursday, April 18

JHud got out her formalwear to honor the legendary Rita Moreno on Thursday’s show. The host wore a long-sleeved, full-length black dress from ASTR the Label. The frock was adorned with sequins from head to toe, resulting in the look resembling a starry night sky!

“This look was inspired by classic Hollywood with a modern twist,” explained Oakley. “For each episode in which we have a Legend, I elevate her look a bit more formal to match our guest we are giving an award to.”

Jennifer accessorized this look with Michael Kors pumps and silver hoop earrings and a silver chunky bracelet.

Friday, April 19

Jennifer celebrated the end of the week with the hilarious Ego Nwodim while dressed in a long-sleeved body-hugging turquoise dress by fashion brand Remy. She coordinated with vintage heels.