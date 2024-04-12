Ego Nwodim

Jennifer welcomes Dakota Patton , a 6-year-old makeup artist from Savannah, Georgia. Known for her remarkable talent in special effects makeup, Dakota has garnered widespread attention online. Her journey into the world of makeup began at the age of 3, and her favorite canvas is her younger sister, Dylan. Dakota is the youngest person to conduct a live demonstration at the International Make-Up Artists Trade Show.

Jennifer also welcomes Kelli Ritschel Boehle from Rockford, Illinois. In 2010, Kelli’s youngest son, Nik, was diagnosed with cancer just before his 18th birthday. Nik was granted a wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. When Nik discovered that individuals over 17 do not qualify for wishes, he was determined to change that. The night before he passed in 2012, Nik asked his mother to help, and The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation — also known as Nik’s Wish, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit — was born. Over the past decade, Kelli has been fulfilling her son’s dying wish by assisting hundreds of young adults battling cancer in realizing their dreams.