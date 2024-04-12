The Cast of ‘Young Sheldon’ Joins the Guest Lineup

Copyrighted/WB/Michelle Monique/Kate Romero

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in April 15 to April 19 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

Monday, April 15

Sequoia Emmanuelle/Micah Kandros

Nikki and Brie Garcia from “The Nikki & Brie Show” join us in studio.

“The Bachelor” alum, author, and financial expert Jason Tartick discusses his book “Talk Money to Me.”

Tuesday, April 16

Copyrighted/WB/Michelle Monique/Kate Romero

Iain Armitage, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Lance Barber, Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Emily Osment from “Young Sheldon” stop by for a visit.

Jennifer also welcomes Linda Piston, a child science prodigy from Gainesville, Virginia. At 11 years old, she likens her school life to the TV show “Young Sheldon.” Piston founded Linda’s Lab, a nonprofit focused on two goals: ending world hunger and improving science education. She was recently named the national STEM champion for her research on mealworms, showing they can digest Styrofoam and complete their life cycle.

Wednesday, April 17

Dove Shore/Ashley Charleson

Singer Sheryl Crow chats with Jennifer about her new album, “Evolution.”

Sabrina Elba from S’ABLE Labs Skincare also stops by.

Jennifer then welcomes Dr. Luke Wood of Sacramento, California. Last July, he became permanent president of Sacramento State, the youngest among all the nation’s public four-year colleges and universities. Despite facing adversity, including being born while his biological mother was incarcerated, growing up in foster care, and facing housing and food insecurities, Dr. Wood graduated from college, crediting Sac State's support. Now, he aims to boost graduation rates for former foster youth, launching the Black Honors College initiative.

Thursday, April 18

Austin Hargrave/Matt Sayles/Benjo Arwas/Ed Rode

As part of our Legend Series, the iconic Rita Moreno joins Jennifer to talk about her film “The Prank.”

Dance superstars and brothers Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy visit.

Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton discusses the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation (ScottCares.org), which funds innovative cancer research.

Friday, April 19

Ed Maximus

“Saturday Night Live” star Ego Nwodim stops by.

Jennifer welcomes Dakota Patton, a 6-year-old makeup artist from Savannah, Georgia. Known for her remarkable talent in special effects makeup, Dakota has garnered widespread attention online. Her journey into the world of makeup began at the age of 3, and her favorite canvas is her younger sister, Dylan. Dakota is the youngest person to conduct a live demonstration at the International Make-Up Artists Trade Show.