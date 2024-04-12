Skip to main content

'Young Sheldon' Cast

Episodes April 16, 2024

Iain Armitage, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Lance Barber, Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Emily Osment from “Young Sheldon” stop by for a visit.

Jennifer also welcomes Linda Piston, a child science prodigy from Gainesville, Virginia. At 11 years old, she likens her school life to the TV show “Young Sheldon.” Piston founded Linda’s Lab, a nonprofit focused on two goals: ending world hunger and improving science education. She was recently named the national STEM champion for her research on mealworms, showing they can digest Styrofoam and complete their life cycle.