'Young Sheldon' Cast
Episodes April 16, 2024
Copyrighted/WB/Kate Romero/Michelle Monique
Iain Armitage, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Lance Barber, Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Emily Osment from “Young Sheldon” stop by for a visit.
Jennifer also welcomes Linda Piston, a child science prodigy from Gainesville, Virginia. At 11 years old, she likens her school life to the TV show “Young Sheldon.” Piston founded Linda’s Lab, a nonprofit focused on two goals: ending world hunger and improving science education. She was recently named the national STEM champion for her research on mealworms, showing they can digest Styrofoam and complete their life cycle.