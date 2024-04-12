Sheryl Crow, Sabrina Elba

Jennifer then welcomes Dr. Luke Wood of Sacramento, California. Last July, he became permanent president of Sacramento State, the youngest among all the nation’s public four-year colleges and universities. Despite facing adversity, including being born while his biological mother was incarcerated, growing up in foster care, and facing housing and food insecurities, Dr. Wood graduated from college, crediting Sac State's support. Now, he aims to boost graduation rates for former foster youth, launching the Black Honors College initiative.