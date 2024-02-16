What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Training for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Jennifer Hudson’s fashion game this week was a slam dunk!

JHud hits the court Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The NAACP Image Award nominee has been training all week long, and it showed in her wardrobe choices on the “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Get the details of what the host wore on the show this week!

Monday, February 12

Jennifer started the week feeling red!

“We chose this red Black Halo jumpsuit because of the lead-up to Valentine’s Day,” revealed Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson.

Though she started the episode in heels, Jennifer slipped on some black sneakers with white soles while touring “Jennifer’s Boutique” during her “Deals That Sing” segment with Cheryl Burke — who was also wearing a beautiful bright red suit!

Tuesday, February 13

In anticipation of playing in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Jennifer had a training session with “Lethal Shooter” Chris Matthews while wearing a black bell-bottom jumpsuit from Spanish design house Bershka.

She paired this sleek, athletic look with Steve Madden booties, then changed into sneakers when she hit the court with Chris.

Wednesday, February 14

Jennifer embraced her feminine side for the show’s Valentine’s Day special. The host donned a bright pink ruffled dress with cap sleeves from New York-based fashion brand Jovani paired with pink pumps from Arezzo.

JHud accessorized with oversized silver hoop earrings and a chunky silver bracelet.

Thursday, February 15

Jennifer kicked off Thursday’s show wearing a brown knit long-sleeved maxi dress from House of Harlow and patent booties from INC International Concepts Shoes.

As she’s still getting ready for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, JHud switched into a purple tracksuit and sparkling “Jenniferized” sneakers to get a one-on-one training session with kid basketball prodigy Lil Mike!

Friday, February 16

Jennifer closed out the week in a burgundy dress with see-through chiffon sleeves and a ruched neckline. The host donned chunky platform heels in a matching color and black cat-eye glasses.