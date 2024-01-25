NAACP Image Awards: ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Nominated for Outstanding Talk Series

The nominations for “The Jennifer Hudson Show” keep rolling in!

After being nominated for a GLAAD Media Award and a People’s Choice Award, the daytime talk show hosted by EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson has been recognized by the NAACP Image Awards.

This year, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is up for Outstanding Talk Series. “Tamron Hall,” “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts,” “Sherri,” and “Hart to Heart” are recognized in the same category.

In 2023, Jennifer Hudson was nominated for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) — Individual or Ensemble for hosting her daytime talk show, which is now in its second season and will return this fall for Season 3.

How to vote:

Visit Vote.naacpimageawards.net and scroll down to the Outstanding Talk Series category.

Select “Vote” under the image for “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Back to categories.”

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Submit your votes.”

You can cast one ballot per email. Voting closes March 10 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

The 55th NAACP Image Awards will take place Saturday, March 16, and the show airs on BET and CBS at 8 p.m. ET.