2024 GLAAD Media Awards: ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Nominated for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has earned a GLAAD Media Award nomination!

After scoring a nomination for Outstanding Daytime Talk Show at the People’s Choice Awards, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been nominated for a GLAAD Media Award in the category of Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode for the December 2023 show featuring Ian Haddock, the founder and executive director of The Normal Anomaly Initiative in Houston, Texas.

The GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives.

The Normal Anomaly Initiative is a nonprofit that aims to assist and empower Black, queer-identifying people in overcoming barriers and social stigma.

In support of World AIDS Day, Jennifer Hudson surprised Ian with $10,000 from The Gilead COMPASS Initiative so he can continue his work in encouraging HIV testing and helping to end stigma for those living with HIV.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” joins the following nominees in the category of Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode:

“Certainty” “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” (Disney+)

“Chaos, Law, and Order” “The Problem with Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)

“Cynthia Nixon and Kim Petras” “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

“Dulcé Sloan & Sasha Colby Talk What It Means to Be a Happy Trans Person” “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Elliot Page Opens Up in New Memoir: ‘It Felt Like the Right Time’” “The View” (ABC)

“The Hardest Fight Is the Fight Against Status Quo” “The Conversations Project” (Hulu)

“I’m Not Just Gay, I’m Your Son” “Karamo” (syndicated)

“Jennifer Hudson Surprises HIV Activist with $10,000” “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (syndicated)

“Trace Lysette & Patricia Clarkson, Laverne Cox” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (syndicated)

“Unapologetically Me” “Tamron Hall” (syndicated)

This is the second year in a row that “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been nominated for a GLAAD Media Award. In 2023, the show was nominated for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode for Jennifer’s intimate talk with David Archuleta.

The full list of nominees for the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards can be found at glaad.org.

Winners will be announced at the GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies, which will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 14, 2024, and in New York on Saturday, May 11, 2024.