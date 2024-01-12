Jennifer Hudson Reacts to the Show’s Season 3 Announcement: ‘I Feel So Blessed’

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is returning for Season 3!

On the January 12 episode, Jennifer Hudson announced that the show has been picked up for a third season.

JHud got emotional as she thanked viewers for supporting her in the first two seasons of her show, which was recently nominated for a People’s Choice Award for Daytime Talk Show of the Year.

Since the show’s premiere in September 2022, Jennifer Hudson has interviewed the biggest names in movies, television, music, sports, and politics.

She has welcomed viral sensations, shared the stories of countless community heroes, and surprised fans from across the country with the show’s “Knock Star” series.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” was nominated for six Daytime Emmy Awards in 2023 (including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series) and Jennifer was named Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. The series was also honored as a GLAAD Media Award Nominee for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode for her interview with David Archuleta.

“There is nothing I love more than watching people come together in positivity on one accord — sharing our humanity and our stories, learning from each other, and celebrating one another,” said Jennifer.

“I feel so blessed to have this platform where we do just that every single day. We get to experience life to the fullest — we laugh out loud, we cry joyful tears, we dance the best we can, and we sing our hearts out.”

Continued JHud, “I owe my thanks to so many — to my incredible staff and crew at ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,’ our amazing station partners that bring the show to audiences across the country, and most importantly, our beautiful viewers for allowing me into your home. We are already dreaming up bigger dreams for Season 3 and I can’t wait to share them with you!”