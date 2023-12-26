10 Amazing Surprises on the Show in 2023

Jennifer Hudson loves a joyful surprise, and the past year of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was filled with heartwarming, hilarious, and happy surprises of all kinds.

From delivering a powerhouse performance for an unsuspecting bride and groom to teaming up with celebrities to help amaze their biggest fans, Jennifer surprised so many people in the best way possible.

Watch 10 of the show’s most incredible surprises from 2023 in the playlist below!

Jennifer Hudson Crashes a California Wedding

The host surprised Traci and Pat Jean-Baptiste with a jaw-dropping performance after the Los Angeles couple said “I do.”

Shaquille O’Neal Surprises 4-Year-Old Basketball Sensation Lil Mike

Viral sensation Lil Mike joined Jennifer in the studio to show off his incredible basketball skills. The 4-year-old budding NBA player got a HUGE surprise: a visit from the legendary Shaquille O’Neal!

Jennifer Hudson Surprises Kid Sports Reporter Jeremiah Fennell & Mom with a New Car from Mazda!

Kid sports reporter Jeremiah Fennell returned to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to discuss what he’s been up to since interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris on the show and how he likes to give back to those in need during the holidays. To celebrate Jeremiah’s passion for uplifting those around him, Jennifer surprised Jeremiah and his mom, Lorraine, with a brand-new car!

Army Dad Gets Emotional While Watching 4-Year-Old Daughter Walk the Runway

Jennifer met with Ava Shanelle, a 4-year-old girl who went viral for modeling with extreme confidence on the runway. The mini fashionista received an amazing surprise: Her father, Army Sgt. Allan Fuller, took leave and flew in from Germany to watch her walk the runway in person!

Lil Jon Surprises Viral Kid Entertainer Varonica Mitchell

Viral kid entertainer Varonica Mitchell showed Jennifer the dance to Lil Jon’s “Snap Yo Fingers” that helped her go viral on social media. Then Varonica got a surprise hug from Lil Jon himself!

Jennifer Hudson Surprises Flight Attendant Superfan

Flight attendant Samora Magadla from Salt Lake City, Utah, got the surprise of a lifetime when he unexpectedly found himself speaking to Jennifer Hudson over Zoom! Samora told JHud how watching “The Jennifer Hudson Show” gives him energy to hand out “smiles in the aisles.”

Jennifer Hudson Surprises Do-Gooder Teen with Dream College Acceptance!

Grace Callwood, an 18-year-old from Bel Air, Maryland, has made it her life’s mission to help children in need after being diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma when she was 7. Over the past 10 years, Grace has helped thousands of children and raised over half a million in donations. Jennifer surprised Grace by revealing that she got accepted into her dream college, Howard University!

Kim Kardashian Brings Fan to Tears After SKIMS Saved Her Life

Jennifer met with shooting survivor Nina Wiley, who explained why she believes wearing SKIMS shapewear saved her life when she was shot multiple times leaving a New Year’s Eve party. Nina was then brought to tears after being surprised with a special message and gift from Kim Kardashian.

Jennifer Hudson Surprises a Warner Bros. Studios Tour Cart

Jennifer gave a tour group the real VIP treatment when she surprised them by having their Warner Bros. tour cart drive onto the stage during a taping!

Jennifer Hudson Surprises Fan with a Ride to the Studio

KTTV host and “Extra” correspondent Melvin Roberts teamed up with Jennifer Hudson to surprise Los Angeles fan Nicole Stewart at her door for a chance to win $250 in the latest edition of “Knock Star.” JHud then invited Nicole to the studio for a chance to win some bonus prizes!