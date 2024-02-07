NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: See Who’s Joining Jennifer Hudson on the Court

The rosters have been announced for the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and Jennifer Hudson — who announced on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” that she will be playing in the anticipated game — will see a lot of familiar faces on the court!

Jennifer’s team includes Grammy Award-nominated musician Adam Blackstone, who previously appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” as JHud’s guest.

Their roster also includes NBA Champion Metta World Peace, NFL superstar CJ Stroud, IndyCar Series racer Conor Daly, Backstreet Boy member AJ McLean, actors Dylan Wang and Quincy Isaiah, streamer Kai Cenat, basketball content creator Tristan Jass, Olympic High Jump Champion Gianmarco Tamberi, basketball entertainer Jack Ryan, and James Beard Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi.

Jennifer’s team will have sports commentator Stephen A. Smith as coach and two-time WNBA Champion and reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson as assistant coach, both of whom also appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Joining them as assistant coach will be Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne.

Playing against JHud’s team will be Latin American Music Award-winning recording artist Anuel AA, two-time WNBA champion and five-time Seattle Storm All-Star Jewell Loyd, NFL superstar Micah Parsons, IndyCar Series racer Conor Daly, Grammy Award-nominated recording artists Walker Hayes and SiR, comedian and actor Lilly Singh (who spoke about wanting to play the All-Star Celebrity Game with JHud on the show!), actors Dylan Wang and Quincy Isaiah, and streamer Kai Cenat.

This collection of artists and athletes will be coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, with fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Grammy-winning rapper 50 Cent as assistant coaches.

Team Stephen A.

Jennifer Hudson

Tristan Jass

Jack Ryan

Metta World Peace

AJ McLean

Kwame Onwuachi

Natasha Cloud

Adam Blackstone

CJ Stroud

Gianmarco Tamberi

Coach: Stephen A. Smith

Assistant Coaches: A’ja Wilson, Lil Wayne

Team Shannon

Micah Parsons

Quincy Isaiah

Conor Daly

Jewell Loyd

Kai Cenat

Dylan Wang

Lilly Singh

SiR

Walker Hayes

Anuel AA

Coach: Shannon Sharpe

Assistant Coaches: Peyton Manning, 50 Cent

The 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, February 16, at 7 p.m. ET.

The game will air exclusively on ESPN and the ESPN app.

Jennifer will have a busy schedule during All-Star weekend. The talk show host announced on her Instagram that she’ll also be performing during halftime for the NBA All-Star game, taking place on Sunday, February 18 and streaming on TNT.

