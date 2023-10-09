How Shaquille O’Neal, Derek Fisher & More Athletes Are Helping Kids

Those living in the public eye can make a big difference when they use their platform to help others — especially when they’re a sports legend.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is proud to have hosted the biggest names in sports, whose philanthropic efforts encourage others to do what they can.

See how some of the world’s best-known athletes, including Shaquille O’Neal, Derek Fisher,Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Russell Westbrook, are paying it forward by guiding the next generation to greatness!

Team Derek Fisher Develops Kids’ Leadership Skills

Five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher is getting directly involved in kids’ lives: The former Los Angeles Laker was recently named the head high school basketball coach at Crespi Carmelite High School in Encino, California.

He also has an amazing organization called Team Derek Fisher, which is dedicated to developing basketball, leadership, and life skills of young athletes. Through literacy, health, fitness, and athletic programming, Team Derek Fisher assists participants in developing a strong passion for learning.

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation Benefits the Boys & Girls Club

The legendary basketball icon discussed his gala The Event, which raises money for children from underserved communities in Atlanta and Las Vegas.

“We’re going to build a very large Boys & Girls Club in Las Vegas,” he told Jennifer Hudson on the show. “My mother and my father always told me to help those in need, and there’s a lot of people out there who are not as blessed.

“A lot of people call it giving back; I call it doing what my mama told me to do,” said Shaq.

The third iteration of The Event took place on October 7 in Las Vegas, and it featured performances by John Legend, Dan + Shay — and Jennifer Hudson!

Russell Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation Supports At-Risk Youth

Russell Westbrook discussed with JHud the positive impact he’s making in underserved communities through his Why Not? Foundation and the Westbrook Academy.

Founded in 2012, the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation supports at-risk youth in inner city Los Angeles by implementing structured educational opportunities, workforce development, and accessible mental health resources.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Camp Skyhook Gets Kids Into STEM

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is using his fame to help provide an unforgettable learning experience for kids who need it most.

During his appearance on the show, the basketball legend brought up a project he’s very passionate about. Said Kareem, “We’re trying to get kids interested in science, technology, engineering, and math,” otherwise known as STEM.

Kareem has partnered with the Los Angeles Unified School District to send kids to camp, with activities focused on science experiments, research, astronomy, and more.

It’s called Camp Skyhook, named after Kareem’s unblockable skyhook shot, and the program is targeted to children in underserved communities.

According to the program’s website, the camp aims to “inspire children from culturally, racially and socio-economically diverse neighborhoods into the great outdoors to work together.”