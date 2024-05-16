Jennifer Hudson Learns How to Dance Like Michael Jackson!

Here’s your chance to enjoy Michael Jackson’s songbook performed like never before!

The touring cast of “MJ the Musical” stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday to perform the Michael Jackson hit song “Beat It.”

“MJ the Musical” offers a glimpse into the making of the King of Pop’s Dangerous World Tour in 1992-1993.

The show features Michael Jackson’s iconic choreography and songbook, as well as a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that made him a music legend.

The first national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical kicked off on October 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, and is set to moonwalk across North America through 2025.

“Y’all better go see this show!” exclaimed Jennifer Hudson to her audience after the cast’s thrilling performance.

Roman Banks, who plays Michael, also showed JHud how to do some of MJ’s signature moves!

Head below to see a full list of tour dates, and find out where you can buy tickets by visiting tour.mjthemusical.com/schedule .

‘MJ the Musical’ North American Tour Dates

Minneapolis, Minnesota

May 14-26, 2024

St. Louis, Missouri

May 28-June 9, 2024

Buffalo, New York

June 11-16, 2024

Boston, Massachusetts

June 18-July 7, 2024

Grand Rapids, Michigan

July 9-14, 2024

Cleveland, Ohio

July 16-August 11, 2024

Washington, D.C.

August 13-September 8, 2024

Columbus, Ohio

September 10-15, 2024

Memphis, Tennessee

September 17-22, 2024

San Antonio, Texas

September 24-29, 2024

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

October 1-6 2024

Austin, Texas

October 8-13, 2024

Tulsa, Oklahoma

October 15-20, 2024

Detroit, Michigan

October 23-November 3, 2024

Baltimore, Maryland

November 12-17, 2024

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

November 19-December 1, 2024

Schenectady, New York

December 3-8, 2024

Hartford, Connecticut

December 10-15, 2024

Rochester, New York

December 17-22, 2024

Ottawa, Ontario

December 31, 2024-January 5, 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

January 8-19, 2025

Providence, Rhode Island

January 21-26, 2025

Richmond, Virginia

January 28-February 2, 2025

Norfolk, Virginia

February 4-9, 2025

East Lansing, Michigan

February 11-16, 2025

Greensboro, North Carolina

February 18-23, 2025

Tampa, Florida

February 25-March 2, 2025

Orlando, Florida

March 4-16, 2025

Miami, Florida

March 18-25, 2025

Naples, Florida

March 25-30, 2025

Fort Myers, Florida

April 1-6, 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

April 8-20, 2025

Jacksonville, Florida

April 22-27, 2025

Nashville, Tennessee

April 29-May 11, 2025

Fort Worth, Texas

May 13-18, 2025

Fayetteville, Arkansas

May 20-25, 2025

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

May 27-June 1, 2025

Appleton, Wisconsin

June 3-8, 2025

Omaha, Nebraska

June 10-15, 2025

Madison, Wisconsin

June 17-22, 2025

Dayton, Ohio

June 24-29, 2025

Spokane, Washington

July 8-13, 2025

Portland, Oregon

July 15-20, 2025

Eugene, Oregon

July 22-27, 2025

San Jose, California

July 29-August 3, 2025