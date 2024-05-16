Skip to main content

Jennifer Hudson Learns How to Dance Like Michael Jackson!

Music May 16, 2024

Here’s your chance to enjoy Michael Jackson’s songbook performed like never before!

The touring cast of “MJ the Musical” stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday to perform the Michael Jackson hit song “Beat It.”

“MJ the Musical” offers a glimpse into the making of the King of Pop’s Dangerous World Tour in 1992-1993.

The show features Michael Jackson’s iconic choreography and songbook, as well as a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that made him a music legend.

The first national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical kicked off on October 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, and is set to moonwalk across North America through 2025.

“Y’all better go see this show!” exclaimed Jennifer Hudson to her audience after the cast’s thrilling performance.

Roman Banks, who plays Michael, also showed JHud how to do some of MJ’s signature moves!

Head below to see a full list of tour dates, and find out where you can buy tickets by visiting tour.mjthemusical.com/schedule.

Minneapolis, Minnesota
May 14-26, 2024

St. Louis, Missouri
May 28-June 9, 2024

Buffalo, New York
June 11-16, 2024

Boston, Massachusetts
June 18-July 7, 2024

Grand Rapids, Michigan
July 9-14, 2024

Cleveland, Ohio
July 16-August 11, 2024

Washington, D.C.
August 13-September 8, 2024

Columbus, Ohio
September 10-15, 2024

Memphis, Tennessee
September 17-22, 2024

San Antonio, Texas
September 24-29, 2024

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
October 1-6 2024

Austin, Texas
October 8-13, 2024

Tulsa, Oklahoma
October 15-20, 2024

Detroit, Michigan
October 23-November 3, 2024

Baltimore, Maryland
November 12-17, 2024

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
November 19-December 1, 2024

Schenectady, New York
December 3-8, 2024

Hartford, Connecticut
December 10-15, 2024

Rochester, New York
December 17-22, 2024

Ottawa, Ontario
December 31, 2024-January 5, 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
January 8-19, 2025

Providence, Rhode Island
January 21-26, 2025

Richmond, Virginia
January 28-February 2, 2025

Norfolk, Virginia
February 4-9, 2025

East Lansing, Michigan
February 11-16, 2025

Greensboro, North Carolina
February 18-23, 2025

Tampa, Florida
February 25-March 2, 2025

Orlando, Florida
March 4-16, 2025

Miami, Florida
March 18-25, 2025

Naples, Florida
March 25-30, 2025

Fort Myers, Florida
April 1-6, 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Florida
April 8-20, 2025

Jacksonville, Florida
April 22-27, 2025

Nashville, Tennessee
April 29-May 11, 2025

Fort Worth, Texas
May 13-18, 2025

Fayetteville, Arkansas
May 20-25, 2025

Milwaukee, Wisconsin
May 27-June 1, 2025

Appleton, Wisconsin
June 3-8, 2025

Omaha, Nebraska
June 10-15, 2025

Madison, Wisconsin
June 17-22, 2025

Dayton, Ohio
June 24-29, 2025

Spokane, Washington
July 8-13, 2025

Portland, Oregon
July 15-20, 2025

Eugene, Oregon
July 22-27, 2025

San Jose, California
July 29-August 3, 2025

