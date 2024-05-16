Jennifer Hudson Learns How to Dance Like Michael Jackson!
Music May 16, 2024
Here’s your chance to enjoy Michael Jackson’s songbook performed like never before!
The touring cast of “MJ the Musical” stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday to perform the Michael Jackson hit song “Beat It.”
“MJ the Musical” offers a glimpse into the making of the King of Pop’s Dangerous World Tour in 1992-1993.
The show features Michael Jackson’s iconic choreography and songbook, as well as a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that made him a music legend.
The first national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical kicked off on October 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, and is set to moonwalk across North America through 2025.
“Y’all better go see this show!” exclaimed Jennifer Hudson to her audience after the cast’s thrilling performance.
Roman Banks, who plays Michael, also showed JHud how to do some of MJ’s signature moves!
Head below to see a full list of tour dates, and find out where you can buy tickets by visiting tour.mjthemusical.com/schedule.
‘MJ the Musical’ North American Tour Dates
Minneapolis, Minnesota
May 14-26, 2024
St. Louis, Missouri
May 28-June 9, 2024
Buffalo, New York
June 11-16, 2024
Boston, Massachusetts
June 18-July 7, 2024
Grand Rapids, Michigan
July 9-14, 2024
Cleveland, Ohio
July 16-August 11, 2024
Washington, D.C.
August 13-September 8, 2024
Columbus, Ohio
September 10-15, 2024
Memphis, Tennessee
September 17-22, 2024
San Antonio, Texas
September 24-29, 2024
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
October 1-6 2024
Austin, Texas
October 8-13, 2024
Tulsa, Oklahoma
October 15-20, 2024
Detroit, Michigan
October 23-November 3, 2024
Baltimore, Maryland
November 12-17, 2024
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
November 19-December 1, 2024
Schenectady, New York
December 3-8, 2024
Hartford, Connecticut
December 10-15, 2024
Rochester, New York
December 17-22, 2024
Ottawa, Ontario
December 31, 2024-January 5, 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
January 8-19, 2025
Providence, Rhode Island
January 21-26, 2025
Richmond, Virginia
January 28-February 2, 2025
Norfolk, Virginia
February 4-9, 2025
East Lansing, Michigan
February 11-16, 2025
Greensboro, North Carolina
February 18-23, 2025
Tampa, Florida
February 25-March 2, 2025
Orlando, Florida
March 4-16, 2025
Miami, Florida
March 18-25, 2025
Naples, Florida
March 25-30, 2025
Fort Myers, Florida
April 1-6, 2025
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
April 8-20, 2025
Jacksonville, Florida
April 22-27, 2025
Nashville, Tennessee
April 29-May 11, 2025
Fort Worth, Texas
May 13-18, 2025
Fayetteville, Arkansas
May 20-25, 2025
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
May 27-June 1, 2025
Appleton, Wisconsin
June 3-8, 2025
Omaha, Nebraska
June 10-15, 2025
Madison, Wisconsin
June 17-22, 2025
Dayton, Ohio
June 24-29, 2025
Spokane, Washington
July 8-13, 2025
Portland, Oregon
July 15-20, 2025
Eugene, Oregon
July 22-27, 2025
San Jose, California
July 29-August 3, 2025
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.