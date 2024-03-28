The Best of Talented Piano Players on the Show

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” stage wouldn’t be complete without its grand piano, and neither would some of the show’s most memorable performances.

In honor of World Piano Day — held on the 88th day of the year because of a piano’s 88 keys — check out some thrilling performances featuring Jennifer Hudson’s guests tickling the ivories.

Toni Braxton

R&B legend Toni Braxton took to the piano to sing “Happy Birthday” to her friend Cedric the Entertainer ahead of his 60th birthday.

John Legend

On the 100th episode celebration, John Legend took to the piano to duet with JHud on Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” He also played piano while performing his song “Nervous” on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage.

Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke played the piano while duetting with Jennifer on “Giving Myself,” the song he wrote that appeared on JHud’s debut album.

PJ Morton

PJ Morton and Susan Carol took to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage to perform the television premiere of “Good Morning,” a song off PJ’s album “Watch the Sun.” PJ did double duty on keys and vocals.

Ken Jeong

During his appearance, the hilarious Ken Jeong performed an impromptu song about “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on the show’s piano.

The War and Treaty

The War and Treaty — musical duo and real-life married couple Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter — performed their song “Have You a Heart” on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” with Michael playing the keyboard.

Jelijah Diaz

Jelijah Diaz , a 5-year-old pianist who has perfect pitch, showed off his incredible skills on the show while challenging himself to play piano while blindfolded!

Michael Orland

Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson teamed up with Michael Orland, the pianist from their time on “American Idol,” to perform Puccini’s “Nessun dorma.”