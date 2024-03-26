Jennifer Hudson’s Best Moments with Pianist Charles Jones

Music is an integral part of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and so many memorable performances would not be possible without Charles Jones!

Jennifer Hudson first met Charles when he played a pianist in “Dreamgirls,” the movie where JHud earned her Oscar. Charles has since become the in-studio pianist for “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” providing melodies on the show’s grand piano for any type of performance — be it a Broadway showstopper with Stephanie Mills, a rock-and-roll classic with The Isley Brothers, or funny riff-offs with Tichina Arnold.

Charles, who is also a music producer and even sang on the official soundtrack for “The Color Purple” movie musical, has performed all over the world, including at the White House the Hollywood Bowl.

Jennifer recently supported Charles during a tribute to Aretha Franklin at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. Charles played piano during the concert while JHud stopped by to perform a few of Aretha’s biggest hits, including “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman.”

“I had no choice but to show up for my friend @imcharlesjones when he called!” she wrote on Instagram.

“She blessed us. I am so grateful for her,” Charles said in a selfie video of him and Jennifer.

“I’m grateful for you, friend!” replied Jennifer.

The Happy Place wouldn’t be what it is without him! Check out five memorable moments between Jennifer Hudson and Charles Jones on the show.

Jennifer Has a "Charles Moment"

Jennifer swooned over her dearest piano player in what she referred to as a "Charles Moment." She told the audience that not only is Charles a brilliant pianist, but he's a fantastic singer, too!

Jennifer and Charles Perform "O Holy Night"

Charles was given the opportunity to show off his vocal chops during a moving duet with Jennifer as they performed the Christmas classic “O Holy Night.”

Jennifer and Charles Get Dressed Up for a Hip-Hop Halloween

The talented Mr. Jones got into the spooky spirit when he dressed up in an outfit inspired by hip-hop legends for the show’s Hip-Hop Halloween special. Jennifer's costume was inspired by the legendary Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott!

Jennifer, Adam Blackstone & Charles Perform “Fly Me to the Moon”

Adam Blackstone played the double bass as Charles Jones played piano and JHud sang the jazzy number “Fly Me to the Moon.”

Anthony Hamilton, Jennifer Hudson & Charles Jones Perform ‘Superstar’

Anthony Hamilton and Jennifer had a musical moment with pianist Charles as they collaborated on “Superstar” from Anthony’s 2021 album “Love Is the New Black.”