2024 Academy Awards: Best of the Nominees on the Show

The 2024 Academy Award nominees were announced on Tuesday, January 23, by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. Many of the nominees have graced the stage of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

"Oppenheimer" leads the pack with 13 nominations, while the year's box-office champ, "Barbie," scored 8 nominations.

Check out some of the 2024 Oscar nominees speaking to Jennifer Hudson on the show about their nominated roles!

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” — Best Actor

Jeffrey Wright is nominated for Best Actor for his work in the film “American Fiction.”

Jeffrey appeared on the show with his “American Fiction” cast members to discuss their new movie. Jeffrey got emotional remembering his mother, who passed away a few years ago, and shared how their special relationship inspired him to star in “American Fiction.”

“The film is about a man, a book, love, and family,” Wright said of his film during his appearance with his co-stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Erika Alexander.

“All of us were really passionate about this script and this story… It sounds cliché, but we did it with a lot of love, and I think it shows on the screen,” he said of the film, which was nominated for five Oscars altogether, including Best Picture.

Jeffrey said his late mother inspired him to take the role in the film. “My mom passed away about a year before I got this script,” he said, choking up. “The reason I wanted to tell this story was the relationship this character had with his mother, played by Leslie Uggams.

“Everything I’ve done, I’ve done it because of her,” he added.

Colman Domingo, “Rustin” — Best Actor

Colman plays civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in the biographical film, which also co-stars Jeffrey Wright and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, both of whom are also nominated for 2024 Academy Awards!

During her chat with Jennifer on the show, Da’Vine praised the film’s star, Colman Domingo. “If you didn’t know his name before, know it now,” said the actress, who plays Mahalia Jackson in the movie. “That man is a powerhouse.”

Continued Da’Vine, “It’s been such a beautiful joy to watch him ascend and grow. It is his moment and he deserves it all.”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple” — Best Supporting Actress

Danielle Brooks is nominated for her first Oscar for portraying Sofia in the movie musical.

When she was initially offered the role of Sofia in the film, Danielle told Jennifer that she called Oprah Winfrey, a producer on the new film and the original Sofia in the 1985 Steven Spielberg movie.

“We talked for a long time and she shared stories with me and gave me encouragement and advice — and she prayed over me,” said Danielle.

“You know if Oprah pray over you, she got a direct line to God, so you gonna be all right!” she laughed.

“She held my hand through this entire process but also let me fly and do my own thing, and I’m so appreciative,” added Danielle.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” — Best Supporting Actress

During her appearance on the show, Da’Vine Joy Randolph told Jennifer that it was “so weird” getting awards buzz for her breakout role in “The Holdovers.”

“You keep going, you keep doing your thing, and moments like these crop up. I feel so blessed,” said Da’Vine, who won the Golden Globe for Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

“It’s three people that are going through different stages of pain and grief in their own way, and then the very beautiful and unexpected way they’re forced to be together and they actually end up healing," she said of the film, which is nominated for five awards, including Best Picture. “It’s very beautiful.”

See the full list of nominees at oscars.com.

The 96th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and air on ABC on Sunday, March 10, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will also be streamed at abc.com or on the ABC app.