10 Amazing Celebrity Performances on the Show in 2023

There’s no question that “The Jennifer Hudson Show” would regularly feature incredible performances from some of the biggest names in music. The only problem is picking just ten performances from the past year to feature in a year-end list!

Jennifer Hudson has welcomed many talented musicians, singers, and songwriters to her show to perform ballads, medleys, duets, new singles, and time-tested classics.

Watch ten memorable celebrity performances on the show from 2023 in the playlist below!

1) Jennifer Hudson’s Halloween Performance of Missy Elliott’s “The Rain”

Jennifer Hudson celebrated 50 years of hip-hop for Halloween, greeting her studio audience while channeling music icon Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott in her 1997 music video for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).”

2) Seal Performs an Acoustic Rendition of “Kiss from a Rose”

Though his improvised McDonald’s love song is spectacular, anyone who was alive in the ‘90s likely swooned after hearing Seal perform an acoustic version of his chart-topping single “Kiss From a Rose” on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

3) Reba McEntire and Jennifer Hudson Sing Aretha Franklin’s “Respect”

Reba McEntire chatted with JHud about covering Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” back in the ’80s and shared that meeting the Queen of Soul scared her to death. Reba and Jennifer, who famously played Aretha in a biopic of the singer’s life, then performed a duet of the music icon’s famous song.

4) Penatonix and Jennifer Hudson Perform “How Great Thou Art”

After telling Pentatonix — the a cappella vocal group featuring Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee, and Kevin Olusola — about the special connection she has to the song “How Great Thou Art,” the group took to the stage with JHud to perform the song.

5) Coco Jones Performs “ICU”

“Bel Air” star and Grammy-nominated singer — and JHud look-alike? — Coco Jones delivered the television premiere of her sensual single “ICU” from her 2022 album “What I Didn’t Tell You.”

6) Stephanie Mills Performs “Be a Lion” from “The Wiz”

Broadway legend Stephanie Mills teamed up with pianist Charles Jones for a performance of “Be a Lion” from “The Wiz.”

7) Smokey Robinson and Jennifer Hudson Perform “Ooo Ooh Baby”

Music icon Smokey Robinson — who received “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Legend Award — joined Jennifer Hudson by the piano as they recreated his iconic “Ooo Baby Baby” moment with Aretha Franklin on “Soul Train.”

8) Reneé Rapp Performs “Tummy Hurts”

During Reneé Rapp’s second appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the singer performed her new single “Tummy Hurts” from her most recent album, “Snow Angel.” She also teamed up with JHud on the couch for a laid back cover of Beyoncé’s “Dangerously in Love.”

9) SWV Perform a Medley of Their Hits

The ladies of SWV — Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons — took to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage to perform a medley of their hit songs “I’m So Into You” and “Right Here.”

10) John Legend and Jennifer Hudson Perform “Bridge Over Troubled Water”