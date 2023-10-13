Pentatonix
Episodes October 16, 2023
Vijat Mohindra
Pentatonix come by to talk about their tour and album “Pentatonix: The Greatest Christmas Hits."
Jennifer welcomes WRCB affiliate anchor couple Cornelia Nicholson and Riley Nagel from Chattanooga, Tennessee, whose on-air proposal video went viral.
Jennifer welcomes Holliday’s Helping Hands founder Katina Holiday “Miss Holliday” from Los Angeles, California. The nonprofit organization helps LA County’s general unhoused population and young mothers released from incarceration get back on their feet.