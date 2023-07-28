Best of ‘90s Music Icons on the Show

The ’90s was an incredible time for R&B, and it’s obvious how much Jennifer Hudson’s music was inspired by some of that decade’s most iconic acts.

JHud invited some of the biggest names in ’90s music to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to reminisce on their early days, catch up on the exciting things they’re doing today, and, of course, perform some of their biggest hits!

Check out the best moments from 1990s music icons on the show, including SWV, XScape, Jody Watley, Babyface, and Seal!

SWV

The ladies of SWV — Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons — stopped by the show to chat about mentoring Destiny’s Child when Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland were about 10 years old and still known as Girls Tyme. The trio also discussed the origins of their girl group and how they originally were called — wait for it — TLC!

SWV, who topped the US Billboard Hot 100 in 1993 with their song “Weak,” also performed a medley of their hit songs from the early ’90s “I’m So Into You” and “Right Here” on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage.

XScape

The ladies of XScape — Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens, and Tamika Scott — sat down with JHud to talk about their favorite girl groups that inspired them, including Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.

During their appearance, JHud revealed to the group — who released three albums in the 1990s — that she adored Xscape growing up and always wished she could join as their fifth member!

Jody Watley

Jody Watley chatted with Jennifer about dancing on “Soul Train” back in the day and teaching “The Robot” to Aretha Franklin during her appearance on the show.

The singer-songwriter, who released five of her nine studio albums in the 1990s, also revealed the inspiration behind her hit song “Looking for a New Love” on her eponymous debut album.

Seal

Jennifer tasked the legendary Seal to turn a list of items available in the Cardi B and Offset meal at McDonald’s into a romantic tune — which he did effortlessly!

The singer also performed an acoustic rendition of his chart-topping single “Kiss from a Rose,” the song that earned him three Grammys in 1996, for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Babyface

During his appearance on the show, Babyface and JHud recalled an emotional meeting they had in anticipation of working together on one of JHud’s songs.

The acclaimed producer — who won the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year four times in the 1990s — remembered having lunch with Jennifer at an Italian restaurant, where he “got inside [of her] head.”

“By the time [we were done with lunch], you were crying,” he said about the “emotional” meeting.

“I like to know people so we can write something that means something,” continued Babyface, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds.

The music producer, who has written several songs for JHud, including “Butterfly,” “Kinda Makes You Wanna Fall in Love,” and “Mr. DJ," praised Jennifer as “an emotional singer,” adding, “You kill it every time.”