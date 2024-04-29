Talented Dancers Who Blew JHud Away

There’s nothing like the feeling you get from busting a move!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has featured many skilled performers showing off their impressive moves in various styles — from salsa to tap to hip-hop and beyond.

Jennifer Hudson has welcomed viral stars known for their major dance skills, as well as celebrities from film and TV who can shake and shimmy like a pro.

In honor of International Dance Day (April 29), take a look at many of the memorable dancers to hit the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage.

Tyla and Jennifer Hudson — Tyla’s ‘Water’ Dance

Grammy-winning South African artist Tyla showed Jennifer how to do the impressive moves from her “Water” video!

Gina Rodriguez and Jennifer Hudson — Salsa

Gina Rodriguez revealed to Jennifer that she was a salsa dancer as a child! She and JHud took to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage to do some salsa dancing together!

JoJo Siwa, Allison Holker & Maksim Chmerkovskiy — Disco, Mambo, Ballet, and More

JoJo Siwa, Allison Holker, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are judges on “So You Think You Can Dance,” and you can see why people want their expertise!

These three incredible dancers improvised a variety of genres as they played “So Let’s See You Dance.”

Rita Moreno & Jennifer Hudson — Flamenco

Rita Moreno, who started off her career as a Spanish dancer, shows fellow EGOT recipient Jennifer Hudson how to dance the flamenco with castanets.

Justin Jackson — Tap

Jennifer Hudson put the spotlight on Justin Jackson, a former “America’s Got Talent” contestant who delivered a pitch-perfect tap performance to “Monalisa” by Lojay ft. Chris Brown X Sarz before showing JHud how to perform a few moves.

Celtic Irish Dance Academy — Irish Dancing

The Celtic Irish Dance Academy from Los Angeles delivered a spectacular performance to an Irish melody for the show’s St. Patrick’s Day episode. The dancers also gave JHud a quick lesson in Irish dancing!

Coach LaTodda Wallace & Daughter Nyala — Step

Jennifer welcomed Daughter Sister Stepper Dancer (DSSD) step coach LaTodda Wallace from Atlanta, Georgia, whose youth program serves ages 4 through college. LaTodda and her 7-year-old daughter, Nyala, showed Jennifer a few step moves!

Kid Dancer Indy Bugg — Hip-Hop

Indy Bugg, a viral kid dancer with an infectious personality, performed a rousing number set to the Megan Thee Stallion song “Savage.”

Labastida Twins — Breakdancing

The Labastida Twins, 11-year-old brothers Mat and Bryce, performed an impressive hip-hop routine onstage before being surprised by an appearance from their idols: dance crew The Jabbawockeez!

Kid Dancer Baby Salomé — Reggaeton

Salomé Rivas from Miami, Florida, better known as “Baby Salomé,” is a 7-year-old reggaeton dancer. The viral kid performer thrilled Jennifer and her audience as she danced to Don Omar and Lil Jon’s track “Let’s Get Crazy.”

7-Year-Old Dancer Eseniia Mikheeva — Hip-Hop

Eseniia Mikheeva, the 7-year-old from Moscow, Russia, whose dancing skills are well beyond her years, hit the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage to perform an incredible hip-hop routine!