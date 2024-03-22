Gina Rodriguez, Carla Hall

Jennifer welcomes Jenn Drummond from Park City, UT, a mom of seven who recently made history by becoming the first woman to climb the Seven Second Summits. After recovering from a bad car accident in 2018, Jenn was inspired to climb a mountain for her 40th birthday. She began training, and eventually decided to set a world record and climb the Seven Second Summits, which she completed last summer. Jenn’s new book, BreakProof, was released in January and she just returned from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with three of her sons.