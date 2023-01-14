Jennifer Mixes Innocence and Hard-Core with This Fierce Look

“I was feeling fierce on this Friday!” Jennifer Hudson told her studio audience on Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She was looking fierce, too, donning a black vegan leather pencil skirt and a luxurious silk satin blouse.

“Jennifer loves her silk satin,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, adding that JHud’s ivory blouse comes from LilySilk.

“We loved the thought of mixing this incredibly delicate satin and lace blouse with this ‘hard-core’ vegan leather skirt by Commando to give that balance of innocent and sweet with ‘not too innocent.’”

LilySilk not only offers luxurious silk apparel and sleepwear but also provides silky smooth bedding and accessories including scarves, masks, and sleep caps — all made with 100% natural premium materials like Mulberry silk, known as the smoothest and strongest silk in the world.

Jennifer completed this fierce look with a gold metallic manicure and a hefty-looking gold ring.

“I love shopping on people, so I be lookin’ at the outfits, checking out the hairstyles,” Jennifer told her studio audience, looking at the outfits they wore that day.

