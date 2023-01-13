Music Looper Queen Ife’s Most Viral Moments

Viral looping sensation Queen Ife came by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to teach Jennifer how to create a beat out of everyday objects, then loop them over one another to create a song!

She is a music producer who creates beats to sell to artists, all while being a college student, too! She’s earned over 8 million likes on TikTok with her creative looping skills, and major artists like Timbaland have shared her videos with their followers.

Queen Ife makes beats using everyday objects like shampoo bottles, water glasses, hairspray, rubber bands, and other things you can find lying around the house. She records the sounds, then “stacks” them on top of one other to create a fully fleshed out tune.

Here are some of Queen Ife’s best videos on Soundcloud, Instagram, and TikTok. Follow her for some fresh Afrobeats and unique covers of your favorite songs!

