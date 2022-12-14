5 Things You Didn’t Know About Sheléa

Singer Sheléa wowed Jennifer and her studio audience while performing her new single “Mothers and Shepherds” on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

If this is the first time you’ve been blessed by Sheléa’s powerful vocals, it’s time you learned all about this phenomenal singer, songwriter, and actress.

Sheléa went viral in 2012 after she posted a video of herself performing a 10-song medley of Whitney Houston covers after the singer’s death. Her 2014 single “I’ll Never Let You Go,” which appears on both her debut album “Love Fell on Me” and the soundtrack for the film “Jumping the Broom,” peaked at number 22 on Billboard’s Adult R&B chart. Sheléa’s vocals have also been featured on the soundtracks for the films “Hotel Rwanda,” “Akeelah and the Bee,” and “Be Cool,” as well as the theme song to the UPN sitcom “All of Us.” The California born-and-raised singer is mentored by none other than R&B legend Stevie Wonder and is a protégée of iconic music producer Quincy Jones! Sheléa made her acting debut in the 2016 HBO film “All the Way,” starring Bryan Cranston. In 2020, she portrayed gospel singer Dorinda Clark Cole in the Lifetime biopic “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel,” produced by Queen Latifah.