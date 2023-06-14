Jennifer Hudson Brings Her Family to the White House for a Juneteenth Concert Performance

Jennifer Hudson’s latest visit to the White House was a family affair.

Jennifer traveled to Washington, D.C., to perform at a concert honoring Juneteenth at the White House. The event took place on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, June 13.

Jennifer wore a sharp double-breasted midnight blue suit. She paired her polished look with shiny silver heels that matched her eyeshadow.

JHud was accompanied by her son, David — aka DOJ — and his cousins, whom she affectionately calls “Camp David” — and every stylish young man in attendance was dressed to the nines.

“It was my honor and privilege to perform at the White House last night in celebration of #Juneteenth!” JHud shared on her socials. “Black excellence was on full display!!! Our country still has a ways to go, but today I am proud to say we have come this far by faith ! Glory!!!”

JHud was in good company. Other performers at the event included Tony winner Audra McDonald, Method Man, Ledisi, Step Afrika!, and many more.

The concert celebration took place during Black Music Month, where, according to a press release from the White House, “the Biden-Harris Administration will uplift American art forms that sing to the soul of the American experience.”

Juneteenth, which falls on June 19 of each year, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman vice president in United States history, said at the event, “America is a promise — a promise of freedom, liberty, and justice. The story of Juneteenth, as we celebrate it, is the story of our ongoing fight to realize that promise — not for some, but for all.”