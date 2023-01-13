Gabriel Iglesias Interview: 5 Unmissable Moments

“You can always base how successful a show is based on the gifts in the green room,” Gabriel Iglesias told JHud during his hilarious appearance on Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “There’s a T-shirt that fits!”

The comedian and actor had the studio audience rolling with laughter while discussing his experience filming the “Magic Mike” movies, how he got his face on the label of a hot sauce brand, and much more.

Check out the best five moments from Gabriel’s chat with Jennifer!

Gabriel on being surprised by Robin Williams

One of Gabriel’s biggest heroes is Robin Williams, and the comedian had a one-time surprise encounter with the comedy legend during one of Gabriel’s monthly headlining gigs.

He was told by the manager of the club that a big comedian wanted to go on after his set. Gabriel asked who, and the manager of the club wouldn’t say.

“I’m onstage, and they hand me a note in the middle of my set,” he recalled. He was just as shocked as the audience was to discover it was Robin Williams.

“I watched one of my comedy heroes from like 10 feet away,” he told Jennifer. “I said, ‘Thank you so much for what you did. You’re one of the main reasons why I did this.’ We took that photo, and that’s the one and only time I got to meet him.”

Gabriel being the face of a hot sauce

Gabriel has a few jokes about Tapatío Hot Sauce in his set, plus he’s a big fan of the spicy sauce. So when the brand reached out to him for a collaboration, he was all for it!

“The family and I got a chance to hang out and meet finally, and they were big fans of my comedy,” he explained. For Tapatío’s 50th anniversary, they released a special bottle of hot sauce with Gabriel’s face on the label!

Gabriel also generously brought JHud some bottles of his favorite sauce, since he knows she likes spicy stuff!

Gabriel’s Looney Tunes impressions

Gabriel voices the iconic Looney Tunes character Speedy Gonzales in the 2021 film “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” “They found the biggest Mexican to play the smallest one,” he joked.

“I told them, just because I’m Mexican doesn’t mean I can only play the Mexican character. I can do the whole film by myself!”

He went on to do very convincing impressions of Marvin the Martian, Bugs Bunny, and the Tasmanian Devil. “I’ll do the whole movie for half plus medical insurance!”

He admitted that the film’s producers actually considered it. “Do you know how much money we could save!?”

He agreed to film a stadium show because of Kevin Hart

Gabriel Iglesias sold out Dodger Stadium when recording his 2022 Netflix special, “Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy.” But the comedian was a little nervous about filming a special in a venue that holds over 50,000 people.

“Kevin Hart was the main reason I decided to go for it,” he said. “I was there when he taped his special, second row. He goes, ‘Dude, it’s important for you to have two nights, make sure you have two chances so you can get the timing right.’

“A big thank you to Kevin for being a friend and for the inspiration. Because of him I thought — if Kevin could do it, then I could,” he said.

“What I was nervous about was being in an environment that was different,” he told JHud. “It wasn’t a comedy club, it’s not a theater, it’s not an arena — it’s a stadium. The chances are high that something can go wrong or just not go the way it’s supposed to go.”

Thankfully, the stadium shows went smoothly, and everyone was happy with the result — the audience, and especially Gabriel. “I was super happy with the way it turned out.”

His experience filming the ‘Magic Mike’ movies

One of Gabriel’s first major film roles was in the hit film “Magic Mike.” “I was the only one who didn’t get naked. It’s called ‘Magic Mike,’ not ‘Tragic Mike,’” the comedian joked.

“It was my first real film,” he said. “It’s a heck of a first run! To be a part of that was just an incredible experience.”

One unexpected benefit of being in a cast full of muscular dancers watching their weight? “Craft services was empty! It was for me! I just pulled up a chair.”

“Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy” is available now on Netflix. To find out where you can see Gabriel on tour, visit his official website.