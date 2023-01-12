JHud Transforms an Unusual Top into an Edgy Outfit

“I call this the happy place,” Jennifer Hudson told her studio audience on Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” walking onstage wearing an all-black ensemble that included a form-fitting full-length dress, a vest, and boots.

JHud, who never said no to a little sparkle, finished off the look with a chunky diamond-encrusted bracelet and a glittery gold manicure.

“This triangular-shaped top is a piece that Jennifer has owned for a while. It caught her eye, but she didn’t quite love the way she was ‘supposed’ to wear it,” says Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“To make it more her own, I designed it to be open front and added vegan leather straps, making it into a vest.”

She adds, “The small but dramatic customization made this piece even more beautiful and was one of Jennifer’s favorite looks on the show.”

Black is one of Jennifer’s favorite colors — she’s dressed in full noir quite a few times on the show!

Jennifer wore this monochromatic look while chatting with actor-turned-author Justin Baldoni. The “Jane the Virgin” star discussed his book “Boys Will Be Human” and why he thought it was important to write a book whose audience is young boys.

“I wish somebody would have talked to me,” he told JHud of how he felt when he was growing up. “Puberty is so intense and we act like we’re the only person in the world going through it, but everyone is going through it.”