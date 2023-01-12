DoV Club: How to Help the Daughters of Virtue Mentorship Program

Jennifer Hudson is shining a light on a great woman-founded organization whose aim is to help mentor young girls from at-risk communities.

Susan Jackson from Los Angeles, California, is the founder and executive director of DoV Club, a program that aims to enhance the lives of young girls with regard to their academics, emotional intelligence, leadership potential, and much more. She’s also a mentor herself, though she prefers the term “auntie.”

“I decided to start DoV Club because I saw the girls where I was working had behaviors that weren’t positive,” she told JHud on Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “So a co-worker and I decided, hey, let’s do something with these girls to promote positive behaviors.”

During their lunchtime breaks, they would set up DoV Club sessions. Now the organization helps girls from all over the country with in-person and virtual sessions.

The club teaches methods of communication and conflict resolution, as well as leadership skills, etiquette, responsible social media usage, and more. “These teachings will help address the myriad of challenges pre-teen and teenage girls encounter in today’s society,” DoV Club’s website states.

DoV stands for “Daughters of Virtue,” and Susan explained that a woman of virtue includes “gaining wisdom, taking care of her family, she’s not selfish, she serves her community, she helps others — and that’s what you are,” she said to Jennifer. “You’re a virtuous woman.”

“No matter what society says, no matter how you’re supposed to be and look like, your virtuous character stands out.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

JHud was honored by Susan’s compliment. She then surprised this phenomenal woman with a video message from many of the girls she’s helped.

“Words cannot express how thankful I am,” a nearly speechless Susan told JHud after watching the video.

For more information, and to learn how you can help DoV Club's mission, visit dovclub.org.