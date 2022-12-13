15-Year-Old Jahkil Jackson Helps Those in Need with ‘Blessing Bags’

Jennifer was thrilled to chat with Jahkil Naheem Jackson, an amazing kid who is doing all he can to make the world a better place.

At just 8 years old, this Chicago native created the nonprofit Project I Am! to raise awareness of the issues facing unhoused populations. Now 15 and a published author and entrepreneur, Jahkil continues to do everything to help those in need.

Through his nonprofit, Jahkil creates and distributes what he calls “blessing bags” — bags filled with soap, tissues, sanitizer, and other daily essentials in demand by people who are unsheltered, living in poverty, or seeking safety. He’s handed out 28,000 blessing bags in 2022 alone!

You can create your own blessing bag! Grab a large plastic baggie or tote bag and fill it up with travel sizes of toiletry items, such as:

· Body soap

· Tissues

· Hand sanitizer

· Shampoo and conditioner

· Body lotion

· Lip balm

· Hand wipes

· Deodorant

· Mini water bottles

· Granola bars or trail mix

· Toothpaste and toothbrush

· Face towel

· Socks

· Antibiotic ointment

· Vaseline

· Peppermints

You can drop off your blessing bags at a local homeless shelter, or alternatively, you can help Jahkil reach his goal of distributing 20,000 more blessing bags by December 31, 2022!

Check out his website https://officialprojectiam.com/ for more information on how to donate. You can also follow him on Instagram @jahkiljackson and @officialprojectiam to keep up with everything he’s doing for the community.