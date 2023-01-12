Why Justin Baldoni Wrote a Book for Young Boys

You may know him as the dreamy Rafael on “Jane the Virgin,” but Justin Baldoni is also an author! And his latest book is helping encourage young boys to embrace their feelings and fears.

Justin came by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday to discuss his latest book, “Boys Will Be Human,” which he wrote specifically for young boys and teens to let them know they’re not alone.

“There’s no books for young boys,” he told Jennifer Hudson. “We have abandoned them. This idea of ‘boys will be boys,’ we just kind of let them go.”

Justin is also the author of “Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity,” which breaks down traditionally defined masculinity. For this latest book, he switched his audience from men to young boys ages 11 and up, hoping to teach them that it’s okay to be vulnerable.

“I wrote this book because I desperately needed a book like this for the 10-year-old who found porn for the first time before he was ready. For the 14-year-old who was bullied so bad, he had anxiety and hid at lunch because he didn’t want to go outside. For the 16-year-old who wasn’t emotionally ready to be in sexual situations and found myself in them. And for the adult me that’s still trying to heal all the stuff that happened.

“I wish somebody would have talked to me,” he continued. “Puberty is so intense and we act like we’re the only person in the world going through it, but everyone is going through it.”

“When we say ‘boys will be boys,’ I think we are vastly underestimating the capacity of our young men and that they can grow to be beautiful, empathic, sensitive, nurturing human beings.”

JHud said she tells her son, David, the same thing: “It’s okay to feel how you feel.”

You can pick up Justin’s books “Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity” and “Boys Will Be Human” on Amazon.