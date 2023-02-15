JHud Builds Her Look Around ‘Mushed Up’ Sweater from Hope Macaulay

Jennifer Hudson loves the feeling of being “mushed up” in her clothes during the wintertime, and the knit sweater she wore on the February 15 episode is the perfect example of cold weather style!

JHud donned a high-waisted jumpsuit and a super comfy black-and-white knit sweater that often fell off the shoulder.

“We were so excited for this outfit, built around this amazing sweater by Hope Macaulay,” said Verneccia “V” Étienne, Jennifer’s stylist on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“Pairing this comfy sweater with a sleek all-black jumpsuit is a perfect ‘mushed up’ look for Jennifer,” said V. “Jennifer has worn another colorful version of this sweater on a past show and is in love with the brand,” she added, referencing the rainbow knit sweater JHud wore on the show in early January.

Handmade with 100% vegan yarn by Ireland-based luxury brand Hope Macaulay, this chunky sweater jacket features a black and cream diagonal design with the brand’s signature balloon sleeves and a relaxed boxy fit.

JHud was nice and “mushed up” to chat with Kiersey Clemons, star of the new film “Somebody I Used to Know.” The actress talked to Jennifer about buying her first house and her, shall we say, unique décor.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

“Right now, I have this leopard pool table that I don’t want to get rid of,” she said. “To make it work, I’m going to put up leopard wallpaper. I gotta commit. I want people to walk in and people to think, ‘What’s wrong with her?’”